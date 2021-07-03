Wantz's contract was selected by the Angels on Saturday.
Wantz made eight appearances (five starts) for Triple-A Salt Lake to begin the season, and he posted a 2.10 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 25.2 innings. The right-hander hasn't yet made his major-league debut, but he'll join the Angels' pitching staff after right-hander Griffin Canning was sent down as part of a corresponding move. The Angels have an off day Thursday and plan to skip Canning's turn through the rotation ahead of the All-Star break, so Wantz will be available out of the bullpen, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.