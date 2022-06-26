Wantz was ejected during the second inning of Sunday's game against the Mariners after hitting Jesse Winker with a pitch, which incited a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The right-hander served as the opener Sunday and threw a pitch behind Julio Rodriguez during the first inning, and he followed up by plunking Winker on the first pitch of the second, which prompted a fight that resulted in six players and both managers being ejected. Wantz is likely to face a suspension.