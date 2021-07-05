Wantz was tagged with a blown save despite pitching 1.2 scoreless innings against Baltimore on Sunday. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out two.

This was a good example of a blown save not being reflective of a pitcher's performance. Wantz was brought in with a runner on second base and one out in a one-run game. He surrendered a single that tied the game up but didn't allow any other baserunners during his time on the mound. The right-hander threw 13 of 23 pitches for strikes, with six of those strikes being swings-and-misses. The effective debut could help Wantz stick around in the big leagues considering the Angels' bullpen troubles this season. He registered a 2.10 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 25.2 innings for Triple-A Salt Lake before being called up to to the majors for the first time Saturday.