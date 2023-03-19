Wantz remains the favorite for the final bullpen spot on the Angels' Opening Day roster, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

There are seven relievers -- Carlos Estevez, Jimmy Herget, Jaime Barria, Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera, Jose Quijada and Matt Moore -- who are seen as locks to break camp with the club, potentially leaving just one more bullpen spot available. Wantz appears to be the favorite for the opening, and he hasn't done anything to hurt his chances this spring, pitching 4.1 scoreless innings during which he's allowed three hits and posted a 4:2 K:BB. The biggest threat to Wantz's opportunity could be hard-throwing youngster Ben Joyce, who has opened eyes with a strong spring and a fastball that has reached 104 mph. While Joyce is the flashier pitcher, he's not currently on the 40-man roster and has yet to pitch above the Double-A level, while Wantz has two big-league seasons under his belt and was effective for the Angels in 2022, posting a 3.22 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 52:21 K:BB over 50.1 innings while picking up eight holds.