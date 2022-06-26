Wantz is listed as the Angels' starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Mariners and is expected to be deployed as an opener, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Though he'll be credited with his first career big-league start, Wantz is likely to be pulled before Seattle's lineup turns over and is unlikely to factor into any decision. Instead, Jose Suarez, who was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier Sunday, is the better bet to cover most of the innings for the Angels in the series finale. Wantz hasn't worked more than 2.1 innings in any of his 11 appearances with the Angels this season.