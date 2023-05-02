The Angels optioned Wantz to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
The fact that Wantz has minor-league options remaining seems to be working against him, as his performance at the big-league level (0.79 ERA, 12:4 K:BB in 11.1 innings) certainly didn't warrant a demotion. He should be back up with the big club soon.
