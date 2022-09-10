Wantz (2-1) was charged with the loss and a blown save against Houston on Friday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one batter over one inning.

Wantz came into the contest with Los Angeles up by a run in the seventh inning. He began the frame by allowing Trey Mancini to single, and Chas McCormick followed with a two-homer to flip the lead in favor of the Astros. Though Wantz bounced back by retiring the next three hitters, the damage was done, and the righty reliever took his first loss in 55 career outings. Wantz has allowed three runs over his past two innings after going six straight appearances without surrendering a run or a hit.