Wantz (forearm) has given up nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and seven walks while striking out 10 over six innings in his three appearances (two starts) since being activated from Triple-A Salt Lake's 7-day injured list June 12.

Wantz missed just under two months of action due to a right forearm strain. Though he's ostensibly healthy again, Wantz has struggled mightily with his control since coming off the IL. He doesn't look to be a viable option to join the Angels during the upcoming week, even though the big club has two open spots in its rotation at the moment.