Wantz has been throwing his cutter more often over the past few months, and it has helped him post a 2.08 ERA over 16 games since July 3, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The cutter wasn't part of Wantz's arsenal early in his professional career -- he began to develop it during the 2020 season, when he worked out at home due to the cancellation of the minor-league campaign. The right-hander didn't use the pitch much early this season, but he's turned to it frequently over the past few months, and his ERA has improved from 4.00 to 3.06 since July 3. Per Fletcher, Wantz attributes his improvement this season to the cutter as well as to more focus on his command.