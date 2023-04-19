Wantz (1-0) earned the win over the Yankees on Tuesday, striking out two and walking one while allowing no hits over 1.2 innings of relief.

Wantz entered the game in the fourth with one out and the bases loaded and walked home a run before allowing a second to score on a sacrifice fly. Both runs were charged to starter Jose Suarez. Wantz then retired the next four batters he faced to put him in line for the win with the Angels up 5-2 after the fifth inning. The 27-year-old has made five appearances a thus far and has yet to give up an earned run while sporting an 8:1 K:BB over 8.1 innings.