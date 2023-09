Wantz will start Sunday's game against the Twins, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Wantz made his only start of the season Sept. 13 in Seattle and covered two scoreless frames, and he'll likely have a similar workload for Sunday's bullpen game. The right-hander has a 3.93 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB across 34.1 innings this season.