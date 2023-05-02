Wantz was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake by the Angels on Tuesday.
This seems to be a case of Wantz having options working against him, as his performance (0.79 ERA, 12:4 K:BB in 11.1 innings) certainly didn't warrant a demotion. He figures to be back up soon.
