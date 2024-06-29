The Angels recalled Wantz from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Wantz has spent the entire season in Triple-A, though he missed nearly two months due to a right forearm injury. Since returning from the IL, he's allowed nine runs (eight earned) in just six innings over three appearances. Despite his poor performance, he'll join the Halos as a replacement for Zach Plesac, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Six of Wantz's seven appearances in the minors this year have been as a starter, though he'll likely be used as a reliever while in Los Angeles.