Wantz was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
The 27-year-old was optioned to Salt Lake on Tuesday but will quickly rejoin the major-league club with Ryan Tepera (shoulder) headed to the injured list. Wantz has made three appearances for the Angels this season and has a 6:0 K:BB with just one hit allowed over five scoreless frames.
