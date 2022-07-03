Wantz was reinstated from his three-game suspension Saturday and made a relief appearance in the Angels' 9-1 loss to the Astros, giving up two runs on two hits over an inning while striking out two of the five batters he faced.

Wantz was handed the three-game suspension for throwing pitches at Julio Rodriguez and Jesse Winker in a June 26 spot start, with his actions inciting a benches-clearing brawl. The 26-year-old returned to his familiar bullpen role Saturday, but he provided little relief behind starter Patrick Sandoval, as Wantz served up solo home runs to Martin Maldonado and Jose Altuve.

