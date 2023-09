Wantz will serve as the Angels' opening pitcher Wednesday in Seattle, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels haven't designated a bulk reliever to work behind Wantz, but Jose Suarez (shoulder) -- who was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday -- could be the top option to fill multiple innings out of the bullpen. Wantz holds a 4.13 ERA and 24:11 K:BB over 28.1 frames for the Halos this season.