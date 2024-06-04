Triple-A Salt Lake placed Wantz on its 7-day injured list April 19 with a right forearm injury, Taylor Blake Ward of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Wantz has worked almost exclusively as a reliever at the big-league level with the Angels over the previous three seasons, but he had been working out of the rotation at Salt Lake after being optioned to Triple-A coming out of spring training. The right-hander had gotten off to a solid start to his first four starts with Salt Lake with a 4.15 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 17.1 innings, but the forearm injury has halted any momentum Wantz might have built toward a possible promotion to the big leagues. It's unclear when Wantz might be ready to head out on a rehab assignment with one of the Angels' lower-level affiliates.