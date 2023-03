Wantz will be a part of the Angels' Opening Day roster, Adrian Garro of MLB.com reports.

Wantz made the decision easy for the Angels with a 0.00 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 6.1 innings in the Cactus League. The 27-year-old right-hander will be a middle-innings option for the Angels to open the 2023 season.