Felipe (elbow) has allowed 12 earned runs on 11 hits and nine walks while striking out five over three innings in his five relief appearances since being reinstated from Triple-A Salt Lake's 60-day injured list June 10.

After missing all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last March, Felipe has struggled to regain effectiveness since being cleared for game action in mid-May. He struggled mightily over his six-appearance rehab assignment at Single-A Inland Empire (7.71 ERA, 3.10 WHIP, 4:7 K:BB in 4.2 innings), and he's continued to lack both command and control since reporting to Salt Lake. Since he's a 28-year-old reliever on a minor-league deal, the Angels don't have much of an investment in Felipe and could end up cutting him if he doesn't turn his performance around soon.