The Angels reassigned Perdomo to minor-league camp Wednesday.

The 31-year-old lefty had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee but didn't appear in any Cactus League games before the Angels removed him from the competition for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. Perdomo has previously seen big-league action in parts of four seasons from 2020 through 2025, accruing a 5.54 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 14 appearances.