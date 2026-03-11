Angels' Angel Perdomo: Dismissed from big-league camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels reassigned Perdomo to minor-league camp Wednesday.
The 31-year-old lefty had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee but didn't appear in any Cactus League games before the Angels removed him from the competition for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. Perdomo has previously seen big-league action in parts of four seasons from 2020 through 2025, accruing a 5.54 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 14 appearances.
More News
-
Angels' Angel Perdomo: Nets minors deal with Angels•
-
Athletics' Angel Perdomo: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Angel Perdomo: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Angel Perdomo: Finds opportunity in Sacramento•
-
Angels' Angel Perdomo: Dropped from 40-man•
-
Angels' Angel Perdomo: Dealt to Halos•