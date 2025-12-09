The Angels signed Perdomo to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Perdomo got into four games with the Athletics in 2025, yielding two runs over 3.1 innings. The lefty reliever has a career 5.54 ERA and 79:37 K:BB over 52 frames covering parts of four major-league seasons and is likely to start the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Salt Lake.