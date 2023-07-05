Rendon (shin) could return to the Angels' lineup as soon as Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rendon is not in Wednesday's lineup after fouling a ball off his left shin Tuesday. The Halos aren't putting him on the injured list yet, though, because he could be ready after the off day Thursday. Rendon will be evaluated the next two days and if it's determined he does need to go on the IL, he'd be eligible to return the second game after the All-Star break.