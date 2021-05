Rendon (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old had an MRI come back clean Wednesday, but he'll still be sidelined for the next week-plus with a left knee contusion after fouling a ball off his leg Monday. Rendon will be eligible to return May 14, though it's unclear if he's expected to be healthy by that point. Jose Rojas and Phil Gosselin are options at third base for the Halos in the meantime.