Rendon (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday ahead of his season-ending surgery.

News emerged earlier in the day that Rendon would undergo season-ending wrist surgery next week, so a move to the injured list was inevitable. He'll likely shift to the 60-day injured list whenever the Angels need another 40-man roster spot. He'll end his season with a disappointing .228/.324/.383 slash line across 45 games. Jack Mayfield was called up to take his place on the roster.