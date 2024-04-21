Share Video

Link copied!

The Angels placed Rendon on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Rendon suffered the injury during Saturday's game against Cincinnati and will be unavailable for at least the next 10 days. The Halos selected Ehire Adrianza from Triple-A Salt Lake to bolster their infield depth, though it'll likely be Luis Rengifo and Miguel Sano, who is starting Sunday, that fill in at third base.

More News