The Angels placed Rendon on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Rendon suffered the injury during Saturday's game against Cincinnati and will be unavailable for at least the next 10 days. The Halos selected Ehire Adrianza from Triple-A Salt Lake to bolster their infield depth, though it'll likely be Luis Rengifo and Miguel Sano, who is starting Sunday, that fill in at third base.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Hamstring feeling 'not too great'•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Continues hot stretch•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Getting back on track•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Sitting out Wednesday•