Rendon went 0-for-2 with two walks, a steal and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Rendon walked and scored in the first inning and then later walked again in the fifth and stole second for his first stolen base of the year. The 33-year-old has struggled to get going for the most part over the first month of the campaign, slashing .226/.353/.264 with just two extra base hits, 11 RBI, eight runs and an 11:9 BB:K over 68 plate appearances.