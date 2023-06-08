Rendon is absent from the lineup Thursday against the Cubs.
Rendon has been making early exits from games since he returned Tuesday from a groin strain, and he'll apparently get a full night off Thursday. Gio Urshela is starting at third base and batting fifth versus the Cubs and left-hander Drew Smyly.
