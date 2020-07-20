Manager Joe Maddon is unsure if Rendon (oblique) will be ready for Friday's season opener against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The veteran third baseman was still dealing with oblique soreness Monday and is unlikely to play in either of the Angels' upcoming exhibition games Tuesday or Wednesday. David Fletcher and Matt Thaiss are likely candidates to fill in at third base if Rendon is unavailable to begin the season.