Angels' Anthony Rendon: Signs huge deal with Angels
Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The 29-year-old is fresh off a World Series victory with the Nationals and is now set to receive $35 million per year from the Angels. Rendon finished third in National League MVP voting behind Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich in 2019, as he put forth the best numbers of his career with a .319/.412/.598 slash line, 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 126 RBI in 146 games. Rendon will take over at the hot corner for the Halos in Joe Maddon's first season as the club's manager.
