Rendon (groin) is not expected to need a rehab assignment before returning, MLB.com reports.
Rendon has not yet taken batting practice on the field yet, but he went through agility drills Wednesday and has also done some swinging indoors. He's eligible for activation Friday and while he's not expected back on that day, it sounds like it shouldn't be long after that.
