Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Monday on Foul Territory TV that Rendon will have to "show us he can still play and earn the right to play every day" next season.

When healthy, Rendon was employed as an everyday player in 2024, ultimately playing just 56 games while making three different trips to the injured list. However, he slashed only .218/.307/.267 with no home runs and it does not sound like a starting job will be handed to him heading into the 2025 campaign. As things stand right now, Rendon would appear tentatively penciled in as the Angels' starting third baseman. He has two years remaining on his seven-year, $245 million contract.