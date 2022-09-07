Bradley (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Bradley fractured his right elbow while participating in a brawl against Seattle in late June, but he's been able to resume throwing and now appears ready to pitch off a mound. The veteran reliever has expressed hope that he can make it back to the big-league bullpen in time to pitch a few more times this season. Bradley registered a 4.82 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB over 18.2 innings prior to the injury.
