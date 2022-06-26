Bradley (0-1) took the loss against Seattle on Saturday, allowing three unearned runs on no hits and two walks while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

Bradley relieved starter Patrick Sandoval in the sixth inning and walked two of the first three batters he faced. An error by third baseman Tyler Wade loaded the bases, but Bradley was able to strike out Eugenio Suarez before being pulled for Jose Quijada. Quijada then allowed all three inherited runners to score, pinning the loss on Bradley. This was his first defeat of the campaign, but he's struggled with consistency, posting a 4.82 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 3.4 BB/9 across 18.2 innings.