Bradley earned a save against the Mariners in Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday with a perfect inning of work.

Regular closer Raisel Iglesias pitched an inning and earned the win in the first game of the twin bill, with Jose Quijada earning the save in that contest. As such, manager Phil Nevin called on Bradley to close things out with Los Angeles up 3-0 in the ninth inning of the nightcap, and the veteran succeeded by retiring all three batters he faced on only six pitches. This was Bradley's first save since late April, and he shouldn't be expected to see frequent ninth-inning opportunities with Iglesias' firm grip on the closer role.