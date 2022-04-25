Bradley picked up the save, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning of a 7-6 win Sunday over Baltimore.

Bradley needed only six pitches to complete the frame and earn his first save of the season. The 29-year-old was called upon rather than closer Raisel Iglesias and got the job done. The righty lowered his season ERA to 9.45, recording his first save for Los Angeles. The closer role is firmly Iglesias' and this was nothing more than an isolated opportunity to close for Bradley as Iglesias received a day of rest.