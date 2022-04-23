Bradley gave up three runs on four hits while retiring only one batter against Baltimore on Friday.

The veteran reliever entered in the sixth inning with the Angels down by two runs, but that deficit ballooned to five by the time the frame was over. Bradley allowed four straight singles before recording his first (and only) out, and three of those hitters eventually came around to score. The right-hander's first campaign with Los Angeles if off to a rough start, as he has posted a 11.12 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across 5.2 innings thus far.