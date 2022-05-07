Bradley (abdomen) will resume throwing next week, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Bradley has been out for a week with a left abdominal strain. He was initially given a timeline of 4-to-6 weeks, but he's making good progress and could potentially beat that window.
