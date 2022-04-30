Bradley was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left abdominal strain Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The right-hander struck out two in three innings while earning a save and two holds over his last three outings, but he'll now be sidelined for at least a week and a half due to his abdominal injury. Aaron Loup and Mike Mayers are candidates for increased setup duties in Bradley's absence.
