Bradley (elbow) has been cleared to take part in long toss and could return before the end of the 2022 regular season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels were concerned that Bradley may not be able to pitch again in 2022 after failing to begin a throwing program by mid-August, but it seems his recent progress has changed the outlook on his return. According to Bollinger, the team is now optimistic that Bradley will be activated from the 60-day injured list before the end of the regular season, though he'll still need to clear numerous hurdles to get there.