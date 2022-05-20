Bradley (abdomen) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Inland Empire on Saturday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Bradley threw a pair of bullpen sessions this week and is expected to throw an inning with the Angels' minor-league affiliate Saturday. He hasn't pitched in a game since April 29, so it's possible he'll require several rehab appearances prior to rejoining the major-league roster. However, Bradley will likely reclaim a high-leverage role in the Angels' bullpen once he's activated.