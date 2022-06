Bradley was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right elbow fracture, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

He is without a timetable to return, but given the nature of the injury, it may be a while before Bradley returns to action. The veteran righty had been pitching quite well, logging a 2.08 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over his last 16 appearances, although he had just 10 strikeouts in 13 innings over that stretch.