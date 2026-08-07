Angels' Arjun Nimmala: Day-to-day with hand laceration

Nimmala is day-to-day after suffering a hand laceration with Double-A Rocket City on Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Nimmala was the big get for the Halos in the Jose Soriano trade earlier in the week, but he'll now be sidelined for a short while after making his organizational debut Wednesday. The 20-year-old shortstop was a first-round pick in 2023 and has seen action at four different levels of the minors this season. He slashed .279/.355/.451 with four homers, 11 RBI, 21 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 13:32 BB:K across 138 plate appearances at Double-A prior to being dealt to Los Angeles.