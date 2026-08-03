Angels' Arjun Nimmala: Shipped to Angels in Soriano deal

The Angels acquired Nimmala, Eddie Micheletti and Angel Rivero from the Blue Jays on Monday in exchange for Jose Soriano, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Nimmala is the big get here for the Angels. A first-round pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Nimmala has missed time with injuries this season but has slashed .279/.355/.451 with four home runs and four stolen bases in 33 games since arriving at Double-A New Hampshire. The 20-year-old shortstop is at least a year away from reaching the majors, but he has loads of upside.