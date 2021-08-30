Vera, who was promoted to Low-A Inland Empire late last week, went 2-for-6 with one RBI, one steal and two strikeouts in his first game above rookie ball.

The Angels' top international signee in 2019, Vera is hitting .318/.382/.464 with zero home runs and three steals on five attempts through 39 games across the two levels. He will turn 19 in September, so this is a good test. His stock could really skyrocket if he continues to hit for a high average while potentially tapping into some over-the-fence power over the final few weeks of the season.