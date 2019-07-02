Angels' Arol Vera: Signs with Angels for seven figures

Vera signed a $2.2 million deal with the Angels, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Vera has a prototypically lean, athletic 6-foot-2, 170-pound frame for a 16-year-old shortstop prospect. A switch hitter from Venezuela, Vera's actions on both sides of the ball are very fluid and aesthetically pleasing. The bulk of Vera's fantasy value will be tied to his bat, as he is only a 50-grade runner. He doesn't get to much over-the-fence power now, but should develop 20-homer pop in time. It is unclear what type of hitter he will be, but he has a nice rhythm at the plate and a good understanding of the strike zone. He may eventually outgrow shortstop, but the Angels won't be moving him down the defensive spectrum anytime soon.

Our Latest Stories