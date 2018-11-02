Brice was claimed off waivers by the Angels on Friday.

Brice was plucked off the waiver wire by Los Angeles after appearing in 33 games for the Reds this past season. Across 37.1 innings of relief, he logged a pedestrian 5.79 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with a 32:13 K:BB. He figures to work in low-leverage spots if he wins a job in the major-league bullpen out of spring training.

