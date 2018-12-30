Brice was designated for assignment by the Angels on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Brice was claimed off waivers by the Angels from Cincinnati in early November but won't make it until spring on the 40-man roster, as he was DFA'd to make room for new signing Jonathan Lucroy. The 26-year-old righty owns a career 5.68 ERA in 84 major-league innings, which won't make him particularly enticing for another team to claim.