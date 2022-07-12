Warren (triceps) was activated from the injured list Tuesday.
Warren appeared in nine minor-league games as part of a rehab assignment, and he got the green light to rejoin the big club after tossing two scoreless innings in his last outing. Warren has not been as effective this season as he was during the last, but he still figures to get a fair share of opportunities out of the Angels' bullpen.
