Warren will be placed on the 15-day injured list by the Angels before Wednesday's game with the Athletics with right elbow discomfort, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Warren felt the discomfort while playing catch before Tuesday's game and was unavailable for the contest. The right-hander will be shut down for three days before being reevaluated and there is no MRI scheduled as of yet, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. The Angels will recall Chase Silseth from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.