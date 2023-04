The Angels placed Warren on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right elbow discomfort, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Warren will miss at least two weeks while recovering from an elbow injury he picked up while playing catch prior to Tuesday's game against the Athletics. Chase Silseth was called up from the minors in a corresponding move and will take Warren's spot in the bullpen. Warren will be shut down from throwing for at least a few days before being re-evaluated.